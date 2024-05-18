Begin typing your search...
Police arrest Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide in Swati Maliwal assault probe
Bibhav Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said. Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.
