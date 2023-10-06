PM Modi will seal alliance deal for TN in January, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Sending mixed signals to other political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party State president K Annamalai on Thursday said that the doors are always open for an alliance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will name the NDA partners and seal the alliance for the State in 2024 January in Chennai.



Addressing party functionaries, Annamalai said, “The 2024 parliamentary elections is the election to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third term. I urge all of you (district presidents) to focus on it. For the next seven months, everyone has to work hard without rest. The problems of the TN people and the mistakes of the ruling DMK government should be pointed out and continuous protests should be carried out across the state. Add more women members and strengthen the booth committees. Also, protest against the Kalaingnar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme insisting that the Rs 1,000 dole should be extended to all women.”

In a nuanced response to the question of AIADMK’s exit from the NDA, the former IPS-officer turned politician said that there’s nothing to be happy or sad about it and it’s their (AIADMK) decision and in future, they may come back. “My aim is to make the BJP stronger. I don’t bother about others who level allegations against me. I will continue working on my path. I’ve emphatically expressed my opinion about the alliance stature in the state to the BJP high command. Henceforth, the high command will take a call on alliance,” he added.

Further, Annamalai pointed out that 2024 parliamentary poll in state will be DMK vs BJP.