Play for an hour on June 11 to improve well-being, bond with your children

CHENNAI: Today, on June 11, 2024, UNICEF and EkStep Foundation are celebrating the International Day of Play by launching the 'Hour of Free Play' challenge. This initiative urges adults to dedicate an hour, from 5 to 6 pm, to engage in free play activities with children.

The event underscores the global commitment to ensuring every child's right to play and emphasizes the role of parents and caregivers in creating supportive environments for play.

Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #ItsRightToPlay and #ForEveryChildPlay.

Through this challenge, UNICEF and EkStep Foundation highlight the transformative power of play in children's lives and advocate for its inclusion in daily routines.

By fostering creativity, emotional expression, and social interaction, free play contributes to children's cognitive, emotional, and social well-being, they said.

Deepika Moglishetty, Chief of Policy and Partnerships at EkStep Foundation, reiterated the importance of play, stating, "Playing is like breathing for children—therefore, every child in India needs it, and every caring adult in India must celebrate play."