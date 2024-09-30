Parandur airport: Ordinance issued for land acquisition

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued land acquisition notices for a total of 445 acres of land in Eganapuram village for the proposed Parandur Airport project.

It has been announced in the ordinance that, the landowners can submit their objections within one month.

The Central government announced Parandur as the location of the Greenfield airport in August 2022.

The airport was planned to be constructed by acquiring 57,46 Acres from 20 villages and is keen to complete the project by 2028.

Recently, police arrested 17 villagers from Eganapuram who tried to march on to the DMK Platinum Jubilee function to hand over a petition to the CM to drop the project.

The villagers of Eganapuram, Parandur and its surrounding areas have been protesting against the government move for 797 days.