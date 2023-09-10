‘Over 1.43 cr families enrolled under govt med insurance plans’

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a special registration camp for registering for Chief Minister M K Stalin's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in Guindy on Sunday.

The registration camp was organised in Guindy and Kotturpuram.

The Minister said that the scheme has more than 1.43 crore families rolled in the State.



The scheme is implemented by United India Insurance Company at 1,822 hospitals, including 853 government hospitals and 969 private hospitals.

The insurance plan covers 1,513 medical and surgical procedures, eight specialized surgical procedures, 52 comprehensive diagnostic procedures, and 11 follow-up treatment procedures.

The Minister said that the MoU for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana scheme was signed on 11th September 2018 by the Union Government and Tamil Nadu Government, and it's been five years this month, and in the last five years, 86,48,748 families have been identified under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme and are included in the scheme.

The Minister said that the treatment for people from other States is also provided under the scheme if they are registered under PMJAY. He added that 31,27,029 people out of 1.43 crore families have benefited at a cost of Rs 4,780 crore from the inception of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana scheme.

As many as 16,75,403 beneficiaries have benefited at a cost of Rs 2,574 crore under the integrated Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme.

Comparing the beneficiaries of the CMCHIS during the previous regime, he said that the premium under the insurance was Rs.699 per family per annum during the previous regime, while it is increased to Rs.849.

During the previous regime, the sum assured was Rs 2 lakh every year, and in the current regime, it has been increased to Rs.5 lakh.

Talking about the beneficiaries of Innuyir Kappom Thittam, he said that 1,81,860 beneficiaries have been benefitted under the scheme so far and Rs 159.48 crore has been spent on the scheme.

This scheme is in use in 237 government hospitals and 455 private hospitals, totaling 692 hospitals.

He announced that the work on the medical research center planned to be set up at the Dr. MGR Medical University campus in Guindy will start soon. A new building called Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research Center is going to be set up in Dr MGR Medical University, at a cost of Rs.100 crores.

The site has been selected, and planning works and mapping works are being carried out by the Public Works Department.

The contract work will be started soon and the foundation stone will be laid by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin.