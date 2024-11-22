Orange, yellow warnings for coastal districts, Chennai from Nov 25

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal on Saturday, and likely to trigger rainfall activity over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from November 25 (Monday).

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued orange and yellow warnings for several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on November 26-28 predicting very heavy to heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity.

Under its influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

Thereafter, it’s likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal during the next two days. The system is likely to bring heavy rainfall over coastal districts from Monday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts on November 25. And, very heavy rainfall predicted over Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A yellow warning has been issued over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorms on November 26-28. “The system is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the coming days, and might trigger intense spells during the monsoon season,” the RMC official said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from November 25-28 due to the system formation over the sea. Strong winds reaching 35-45 km/hour gusting to 55 km/hour are likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. Those who are in deep sea are urged to return to the shore at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the meteorological centre forecasted the likelihood of haze in some areas in the city and suburbs for the next two days. It’s likely to reduce the maximum and minimum temperatures and record around 31-32 degrees Celsius and 23-24 degrees Celsius in the city and suburbs respectively.