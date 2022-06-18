Agnipath scheme rolled out after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath

Without taking the name of any political party, the defence minister suggested that some of the protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme could be based on political considerations.

"There are so many issues to show any political party in poor light. But whatever politics we do, whether remaining in the opposition or in the government, it is for the country," he said.

The defence minister further added, "Should we lower the morale of the soldiers of the country? This is not justice." Several parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the scheme that largely provides for a four-year tenure on a contractual basis and does not offer pensions and other benefits that regular soldiers are given.

In his address, the defence minister said the personnel to be recruited under the 'Agnipath scheme' will be given priority in the selection for various jobs by state governments, private industries, public sector undertakings and paramilitary forces.

"They will be given priority in selection in various government departments. 'Agniveer' is not just the name of bringing new recruits into the armed forces. But, they will also be given the same quality training that the soldiers of the military are getting today. Training time may be short but the quality will not be compromised," he said.

Referring to the financial package of Rs 11.71 lakh to be given to each of the 'Agniveeers' after completion of the four-year tenure, Singh said the government will also facilitate providing loans at the low-interest rates if they need additional resources to start new ventures.