Paris Olympics: Unbeaten India, Belgium hockey teams qualify for quarter-finals

PARIS: India and Belgium qualified for the knockout stages after the conclusion of Argentina's triumph over New Zealand and Belgium's hammering on Australia in Pool B in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

India's men's hockey team took a major step towards adding a medal to the nation's tally by registering a comprehensive 2-0 win over Ireland.

India's place in the quarter-finals was guaranteed after Argentina sealed a 2-0 win over New Zealand later on Tuesday. After Argentina's triumph, India momentarily moved to the top of Pool B.

Belgium eventually dethroned India by putting six goals past Australia and sealing a 6-2 win. With an imposing win, Belgium qualified for the quarter-finals as well.

Following Belgium's result, India are in the second spot with seven points in three matches. Belgium's flawless run in the Paris Olympics helped them move to the top spot with nine points in three matches.

India kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 nail-biting thriller win over New Zealand. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rescued a point with a late goal in their second game against Argentina.

Against Ireland, India began the match on a dominant note, applying a well-structured attack that put immediate pressure on Ireland.

They earned their first penalty corner just two minutes in, but Harmanpreet's drag flick was thwarted by an Irish defender. Despite this, India maintained possession and executed quick passes to keep the pressure on their opponents.

The aggressive strategy by the Indian team eventually paid off when Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh combined to create a scoring opportunity, leading to a penalty stroke after Mandeep was fouled inside the D. Harmanpreet stepped up to take a penalty stroke and calmly converted it, giving his side a well-deserved 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

The second quarter portrayed a similar tale, with India dominating possession and attacking relentlessly. This effort helped them earn three consecutive penalty corners.

The third time proved to be the charm for India as Harmanpreet scored again with a powerful drag-flick in the 19th minute, extending India's lead to 2-0.

With the scoreline in their favour, India focused on maintaining possession to control the game, effectively keeping Ireland at bay as they ended the first half with a comfortable 2-0 lead. India held on to their lead and sealed a 2-0 win over Ireland.