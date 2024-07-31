Paris Olympics: Triathlon events to go ahead after Siene river passes quality tests

PARIS: The Olympic women's and men's triathlon events will proceed on Wednesday, as recent tests showed the Seine river is clean enough for competition.

The men's event was due to take place on Tuesday morning, but due to the water quality of the Seine, the triathletes were notified that the event has been postponed.

"The results of the latest water analyses, received at 3.20am, have been assessed as compliant by World Triathlon, allowing for the triathlon competitions to take place," Paris 2024 organisers and World Triathlon said, as quoted by BBC.

The women's Olympic triathlon event will start at 8 am (CET), as planned. Initially scheduled for Tuesday at the same time, the men's event will begin afterwards at 10:45 am (CET).

Before the postponement of the men's event on Tuesday, training on Sunday and Monday had to be cancelled as heavy rains last Friday and Saturday, including during the Opening Ceremony, dirtied the Seine river.