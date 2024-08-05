Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles clinches thrilling 100m title by 0.005 seconds

PARIS: American sprinter Noah Lyles secured the Olympic men's 100m title, narrowly edging out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by a mere 0.005 seconds at the Paris 2024 Games.

Lyles surged past his rivals in the final metres, clocking a personal best of 9.79 seconds.

Thompson, making his Olympic debut, led for most of the race but could not hold off the charging Lyles, who showcased his trademark showmanship and finishing speed. Both athletes recorded the same official time, but Lyles was declared the winner.

The competition was fierce, with former world champion Fred Kerley of the United States securing bronze in 9.81 seconds, narrowly beating South Africa's Akani Simbine to the podium. The final was marked by an extraordinary level of performance, as all eight finalists finished within 0.12 seconds of Lyles.

The race proved to be a disappointment for Italy's reigning Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who failed to medal, and for another Jamaican rising star, Oblique Seville, who finished last despite a respectable time of 9.91 seconds.

Notably, Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes and Louie Hinchliffe did not make it to the final, highlighting the high level of competition.