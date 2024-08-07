Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12 LIVE: Vinesh Phogat disqualified for being overweight before final, to miss wrestling medal
CHENNAI: Disappointing news to start Day 12 of the Paris Olympics as Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics for being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg gold medal match.
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2024 6:53 AM GMT
IOA on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification
It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand: Indian Olympic Association
- 7 Aug 2024 6:50 AM GMT
Vinesh disqualified
Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg for being overweight.
- 7 Aug 2024 6:08 AM GMT
Marathon Race Walk
Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami drop to 15th place after 9.4km
- 7 Aug 2024 5:50 AM GMT
Marathon Race Walk
India's Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami at 14th position after 4.4km
- 7 Aug 2024 5:31 AM GMT
India kicks off Day 12 with athletics
Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami in action at the mixed marathon race walk relay event.
- 7 Aug 2024 5:30 AM GMT
Here are the list of Indian contingents in action for today
11 am - Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami in mixed marathon race walk relay event (Medal Final)
12.30 - Golf - Aditi and Diksha Dagar - Women's stroke play round 1
1.30 - Table Tennis - India v Germany in the team event quarter-final match
1.35 - Sarvesh Kushare in men's high jump qualification round
1.45 - Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles
2.30 - Wrestling - Antim Panghal v Zeynep Yetgil women's freestyle 53 kg round of 16 match
If Antim advances, there'll be quarters and semis round thereafter later on Wednesday
10.45 - Athletics - Pravin Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker in men's triple jump qualification
11 pm - Weightlifting - Mirabai Chanu in women's 49 kg (Medal event)
12.30 onwards - Wrestling - Vinesh Phogat's medal match in women's 50 kg (medal rounds)
1.13 am - athletics - Avinash Sable 3000m steeplechase final (medal match)
- 7 Aug 2024 5:29 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to Day 12 live updates of Paris Games
Following an euphoric Tuesday with Indian stars Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat qualifying to the finals, Day 12 of the Paris Olympics is lined up with several potential headline-making opportunities for the Indian contingents.
Wednesday's games will kick off with a medal match where Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami will be in action in a mixed marathon race walk relay event, followed by Aditi and Diksha Dagar in women's golf stroke play round 1.
On the other hand, the Indian women's table tennis team led by Manika Batra will be up against Germany in the quarter-final. They defeated Romania 3-2 in round of 16, courtesy of Manika's two wins in singles contest.
But the event which the entire country is waiting for with bated breath is the finals of the women’s freestyle wrestling 50kg where ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat will have a faceoff against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt for gold.
Vinesh is the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the finals at the Olympics with her convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will take centre stage in the medal round of the women’s 49kg weightlifting event.
At midnight, Avinash Sable will feature in the finals of the 3000m steeplechase.