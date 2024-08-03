Paris Olympics: India to lock horns with Great Britain in Hockey quarterfinals

PARIS: The Indian Men's Hockey Team will lock horns with Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. The Indian men's hockey team bounced back in the men's competition with a 3-2 win over Australia in their last Pool B match on Friday.

It is their first victory against Australia in the Olympics since 1972 Munich games. India bounced back from a 1-2 loss to the defending champions, Belgium, in their previous game.

With this victory, India finished second and will now face Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the ongoing marquee event. The other three quarterfinals of the ongoing mega event will be between Belgium and Spain, Netherlands and Australia; and Germany and Australia. All the matches will be played on Sunday. By a very strange coincidence, all 4 QF lineups are exactly the same at the Tokyo Olympics.

Talking about India's performance in the event so far, they began their Paris 2024 campaign with a stunning 3-2 win against New Zealand in a nervy contest on last Saturday in Paris. In the second game, with the help of skipper, Harmanpreet Singh's late goal, the Indian team held Argentina 1-1 at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday. The Indian team outclassed Ireland in their third group stage clash with a scoreline of 2-0 on Tuesday.

In their fourth match, reigning Olympic champions Belgium beat the Indian Men's Hockey Team 2-1 in a high-octane match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday. While Abhishek (18') scored the lone goal for India, Thibeau Stockbroekx (33') and John-John Dohmen (44') scored for Belgium.