Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on Axelsen in badminton; India up against Great Britain in hockey quarter-final
Catch all live updates here
CHENNAI: It is a Super Sunday for the Indian contingents who are on the verge of their medal dream in the Paris Olympics 2024.
Lakshya Sen, who has made history by qualifying to the semi-finals in badminton singles, faces a tough test as he is up against Viktor Axelsen, who will be raring to get one step closer to defending his title.
Live Updates
- 4 Aug 2024 7:24 AM GMT
SHOOTING
Reminder.... only top 6 qualify into the finals
- 4 Aug 2024 7:23 AM GMT
SHOOTING: Vijayveer Sidhu in third place
Vijayveer Sidhu shoots a score of 98, 98 and 97 in the first three series of stage 1
- 4 Aug 2024 7:11 AM GMT
Golf
India's Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are in action in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4.
- 4 Aug 2024 7:09 AM GMT
25m rapid fire pistol begins
India's Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala are competing in the 25m rapid fire pistol.
- 4 Aug 2024 7:07 AM GMT
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) sources stated that Bhaker will be India's women's flagbearer in the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics that will take place on August 11. India's men's flagbearer for the ceremony is yet to be confirmed. #dtnext #manubhaker #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/SqFrZbALdB— DT Next (@dt_next) August 4, 2024
- 4 Aug 2024 7:04 AM GMT
Nishant lost to Alvarez and missed out on medal last night
Nishant Dev's maiden Olympic campaign ended in heartbreak after a devastating split verdict defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal on Saturday.
- 4 Aug 2024 6:49 AM GMT
Here are the list of Indian contingents in action today
12.30 - Shooting - Vijayveer and Anish Bhanwala in men's 25m Rapid fire pistol qualification
1.00 - Shooting - Maheshwari and Raiza in women's skeet qualification
1.30 - Hockey - India v Great Britian (quarter-final)
1.35 - Parul Chaudhary in women's 3000m steeplechase round 1
3.02 - Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian in women's 75KG quarter-final
3.30 - Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs 'Great Dane' Viktor Axelsen in semis
3.35 and 6.05 - men's and women's sailing events
7.00 PM - Skeet finals (if Maheshwari or Raiza qualify)
- 4 Aug 2024 6:47 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 9 of Paris Games
It is a Super Sunday for the Indian contingents who are on the verge of their medal dream in the Paris Olympics 2024.
First up we have shooters Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala competing in the 25m rapid fire pistol. It is followed up by the group event where the Indian hockey team faces Great Britain for a spot in semi-finals just like they did in Tokyo 2020. That was a good outing for India as they won 3-1 where the Manpreet Singh-led Indian side en route to a bronze medal finish.
Lakshya Sen, who has made history by qualifying to the semi-finals in badminton singles, faces a tough test as he is up against Viktor Axelsen, who will be raring to get one step closer to defending his title.
In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from winning a medal, which will be her second Olympic medal. She is up against China’s Li Qian.