Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kushale to feature in 50m rifle-3 position finals; India vs Belgium in hockey
In hockey, the men’s team will take on table topper’s Belgium in a Pool B match.
CHENNAI: It’s Day 6 of the Paris Olympics 2024 and the athletics competition begins from today, starting with the men's 20km race walk (medal event) where India’s Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh, and Vikash Singh will be in action.
The next big thing is the finale of the men's 50m rifle-3 position event where Swapnil Kusale from Pune will strive to overcome past setbacks and win a medal for the country.
(Catch all live updates here)
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2024 6:30 AM GMT
After 7km- Vikash making big progress
Vikash Singh making big progress in the middle stint of the race and moves upto 12th place
- 1 Aug 2024 6:29 AM GMT
First DNF in men's 20km race walk.....
India's Akshdeep Singh after 6km failed to get going which ends his hopes of finishing the race
- 1 Aug 2024 6:26 AM GMT
After 6km- Vikash moves to 20th position
After dropping to 25th position at the end of 3km mark, Vikash is slowly making progress and moves up to 20th position
- 1 Aug 2024 6:23 AM GMT
After 5km mark- Vikash moves to 21st position
Paramjeet Singh goes down to 46th
Akshdeep Singh stays plumb last 49th
- 1 Aug 2024 6:15 AM GMT
After 3km- Vikash drops to 25th place.....
Paramjeet Singh in 42nd place
Akshdeep Singh in 49th place
- 1 Aug 2024 5:56 AM GMT
Women's 20km race walk event delayed too
Because of thunderstorms, the women's 20km race walk event which was scheduled to take place at 12:50 pm will now begin at 1:20 pm.