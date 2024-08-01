Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kushale to feature in 50m rifle-3 position finals; India vs Belgium in hockey

CHENNAI: It’s Day 6 of the Paris Olympics 2024 and the athletics competition begins from today, starting with the men's 20km race walk (medal event) where India’s Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh, and Vikash Singh will be in action.

The next big thing is the finale of the men's 50m rifle-3 position event where Swapnil Kusale from Pune will strive to overcome past setbacks and win a medal for the country.

