Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: PV Sindhu beats Razzaq; Ramita qualifies for women's air rifle final
The Indian contingents will be in action starting from the air rifle event which begins at 12:30 IST.
CHENNAI: Good start for the Indians on day two of the Paris Olympics 2024 with PV Sindhu marking her first win of in the Paris outing followed by Balraj Panwar’s qualification to quarter-final of the men's single sculls. Ramita Jindal advances to the final of the women's individual 10m Air Rifle event.
Elsewhere, Sreeja Akula set to face Sweden's Christina Kallberg in the Round of 64.
Currently, she is the top-ranked female peddler in women's singles. She is coming into the tournament on a high after winning the WTT Feeder Corpus Christina single title in Texas.
Another standout event will be India’s flag bearer Sharath Kamal who will take on Slovenia’s Deni Kozul.
After training with Casper Rudd on Saturday, Sumit Nagal will be looking forward to opening his account with a win in round one. He made it to the second round in Tokyo last time around.
- 28 July 2024 8:33 AM GMT
Table Tennis: Sreeja Akula to begin her campaign for India against Sweden's Christina Kallberg
- 28 July 2024 8:31 AM GMT
Heartbreak for Elavenil as she choked towards the end and didn't make it. She finished tenth
- 28 July 2024 8:30 AM GMT
Ramita enters the finals!!!
- 28 July 2024 8:25 AM GMT
Ramita sneaks into top 8!
- 28 July 2024 8:22 AM GMT
If this happens we will see two Indians in the finals
- 28 July 2024 8:21 AM GMT
Two Indians in top 6!!
- 28 July 2024 8:19 AM GMT
One final push for Elavenil
- 28 July 2024 8:10 AM GMT
Ramita making good comeback in the third and fourth series. She scored 105.3 in the fourth series which was same as Elavenil
- 28 July 2024 8:09 AM GMT
Elavenil stays in top 4 at the end of fourth series
- 28 July 2024 8:09 AM GMT
PV Sindhu to face Kuuba in her next match
PV Sindhu will play her next match on July 31 against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba