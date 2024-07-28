Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: PV Sindhu beats Razzaq; Ramita qualifies for women's air rifle final

CHENNAI: Good start for the Indians on day two of the Paris Olympics 2024 with PV Sindhu marking her first win of in the Paris outing followed by Balraj Panwar’s qualification to quarter-final of the men's single sculls. Ramita Jindal advances to the final of the women's individual 10m Air Rifle event.

Elsewhere, Sreeja Akula set to face Sweden's Christina Kallberg in the Round of 64.

Currently, she is the top-ranked female peddler in women's singles. She is coming into the tournament on a high after winning the WTT Feeder Corpus Christina single title in Texas.

Another standout event will be India’s flag bearer Sharath Kamal who will take on Slovenia’s Deni Kozul.

After training with Casper Rudd on Saturday, Sumit Nagal will be looking forward to opening his account with a win in round one. He made it to the second round in Tokyo last time around.