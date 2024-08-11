Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker to lead India in closing ceremony
CHENNAI: The ceremony “will feature over 100 performers, dancers and circus artists. Musical performances and the participation of global singers will complete the picture.“
Representing India, it is going to be star shooter Manu Bhaker and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who will be the flag-bearers in the ceremony.
Live Updates
- 11 Aug 2024 7:31 PM GMT
All athletes from different countries waving and dancing at the Stade de France along with the 70,000 fans cheering them on as they enjoy one of the best times of their lives
- 11 Aug 2024 7:20 PM GMT
Along with all the flag-bearers India's Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh enters the stadium with the nation's flag flying high.
- 11 Aug 2024 7:16 PM GMT
And the athletes enters the arena
- 11 Aug 2024 7:15 PM GMT
Time for the France National anthem!
- 11 Aug 2024 7:14 PM GMT
French swimmer Léon Marchand, who won 4 gold and 1 bronze medal walks around the Olympic cauldron with loud cheers from the home crowd.
- 11 Aug 2024 7:06 PM GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron arrived at the Stadium