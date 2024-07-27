Major highlights from gliterring Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

Arrival of the torch to Paris
The children passed through river Seine, carrying the Olympic flame in their hands.
Arrival of Indian contingent
The spectacular opening ceremony broke away from the convention by taking place outside the stadium. Rather, athletes were feted from boats cruising the Seine River, offering a one-of-a-kind show along a six-kilometre course. Leading the Indian team were two-time medallist, PV Sindhu and five-time Olympian Sharath Kamal. This is the first time in the summer event's history that participants have sailed through a river to enter the Olympics.
Lady Gaga lights up Paris
Singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga stunned everyone with her performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. She performed besides the Seine River in the French capital. Gaga was seen wearing a stylish black corset with feathers. Gaga performed Zizi Jeanmaire's 'Mon Truc en Plumes'
Aya Nakamura performance
French-Malian singer-songwriter Aya Nakamura, who is the most listened-to French-speaking musician worldwide, performed at the grand ceremony. The pop star and the orchestra of the Republican Guard performed on the Pont des Arts.
Marina Viotti, a classical opera vocalist, and the heavy metal band Gojira performed 'Ah, ca ira', a famous song of the French Revolution.
Welcome to France!
An aeroplane blew smoke from its tails and formed a pink heart over Paris, which is often regarded as the city of love, welcoming the athletes from across the globe.
The host contingent shows up
The French contingent finally showed up to the ceremony.
Calls for peace, solidarity made during ceremony
A representation of Olympic spirit and a call for peace and solidarity took shape in the form of a horsewoman galloping across the Seine.
Zidane makes an appearance
The iconic French footballer and FIFA World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane made an appearance and ushered the Olympic flame down the last leg of its journey.
Final torchbearers arrive
After the Olympic Rings in the Eiffel Tower were lit up, the torch was given to the final torch-bearers, French Olympic icons, Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec, who lit the cauldron. A hot air balloon was attached to it, which was 30 metres high. The balloon lifted the cauldron high into the Paris sky.
Celine Dion performs at Eiffel Tower
Dion made an emotional return to the stage on Friday at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, amid her struggles with stiff person syndrome. Dion closed the ceremony with a memorable performance. Dion sang Edith Piaf's 'Hymne A L'Amour' while standing at the base of the Eiffel Tower. The Canadian singer wore a sparkling, bead-adorned dress and performed next to a piano in the rain.
A historic moment in sports
Filled with some brilliant pictures of performances from top musical acts, and top athletes being ferried in boats and other memorable appearances and moments, this first-ever Olympics opening ceremony outside a stadium turned out to be a historic affair.