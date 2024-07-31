Kusale enters 50m rifle 3 positions final after finishing 7th in qualification, Aishwary Tomar out

CHATEAUROUX: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale on Wednesday qualified for the finals of 50m rifle 3 positions here after finishing seventh in the qualification round but Aishwary Tomar ended at the 11th position to make an exit.

Kusale shot 198 (99, 99) in kneeling position, 197 (98, 99) in prone and 195 (98, 97) in standing position as top eight shooters in a field of 44 made it to the final round.

Kusale finished with an overall score of 590 (38x), while Tomar accumulated 589 (33x) with shots of 197 (98, 99) in kneeling position, 199 (100, 990) in prone and 193 (95, 98) in standing position.

The finals of 50m rifle 3 positions will be held on Thursday.

China’s Liu Yukun finished at the first spot with a total of 594 points, followed by Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg at second with 593.

The third place went to Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish with 592 points while France's Lucas Kryzs (592-35x) was fourth, Serbia’s Lazar Kovacevic (592-33x) was fifth and Tomasz Bartnik (590-40x) of Poland was sixth.

The last place for the finals was taken by Jiri Privratsky of Czech Republic with 590 (35x).

In the team event for 50m rifle 3 positions during the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, Kusale and Tomar, along with Akhil Sheoran, had won the gold medal.

Kusale, who trains under Tejaswini Sawant in Kolhapur, had finished fourth in the Asian Games last year in 50m rifle 3 positions.