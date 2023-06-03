Odisha train derailment live: Restoration work underway, toll stands at 288
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2023 2:15 PM GMT
AAP slams Centre over train accident in Odisha, alleges Prime Minister Modi's entire focus is on "PR exercise and showing off" and not passengers' safety
- 3 Jun 2023 2:08 PM GMT
"This is a very sad incident...More than 250 people have died. If one train met with an accident then how come the other two trains were not stopped, there must be some error that needs to be investigated by an independent retired judge," says National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on the Balasore train mishap.
Srinagar, J&K: This is a very sad incident...More than 250 people have died. If one train met with an accident then how come the other two trains were not stopped, there must be some error that needs to be investigated by an independent retired judge: National Conference… pic.twitter.com/bzdlvytQ3j— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 1:34 PM GMT
Odisha train tragedy: Civil aviation ministry advises airlines not to levy penal charges for cancellation, rescheduling of air tickets
- 3 Jun 2023 1:33 PM GMT
#WATCH | Odisha: Restoration work is underway at the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident as wreckage and mangled coaches of derailed trains are being moved away from the track.— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
Death toll in the incident stands at 288 with 747 people injured along with 56 grievously injured so far. pic.twitter.com/3tzdV5jWJk
- 3 Jun 2023 1:30 PM GMT
"So far, a total of 58 trains stand cancelled, 81 were diverted & 10 were terminated. Work is underway in full swing, & restoration will be done soon; first, we will complete the restoration of the downline," says Amitabh Sharma, Spokesperson, Ministry of Railways on the Balasore train mishap.
- 3 Jun 2023 1:14 PM GMT
"#OdishaTrainCrash What a tragedy…..Devastating news 🤲🏼Prayers to the families and people of Odisha! @Naveen_Odisha. Prayers to all the families who got impacted because of this. 🤲🏻 ❤️🩹," Oscar-award-winning composer AR Rahman tweeted.
- 3 Jun 2023 1:10 PM GMT
Restoration work is underway at the Balasore train accident site as wreckage and mangled coaches of derailed trains are being moved away from the track. The death toll in the incident stands at 288 with 747 people injured along with 56 grievously injured so far.
- 3 Jun 2023 1:08 PM GMT
The Ministry of Civil Aviation sends an advisory to airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of Odisha in view of the Odisha train mishap, says the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Further, any cancellation and rescheduling of flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges, MoCA issues advisory
- 3 Jun 2023 12:56 PM GMT
Photos of those killed and injured in the Odisha train accident have been uploaded on the website -- ser.indianrailways.gov.in.
- 3 Jun 2023 12:30 PM GMT
"This is a very unfortunate incident. Everyone's demand is to conduct a detailed probe into the accident case," says NCP President Sharad Pawar on the Odisha train tragedy.
Maharashtra | NCP President Sharad Pawar speaks on the #OdishaTrainTragedy, says, "This is a very unfortunate incident. Everyone's demand is to conduct a detailed probe into the accident case." pic.twitter.com/QCvHS5J1Xx— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023