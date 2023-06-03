Odisha train derailment live: 'Rescue ops end, repairing of tracks begins'
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
Also read: Odisha train tragedy: 18 trains cancelled, 7 diverted & 1 partially cancelled
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2023 6:42 AM GMT
#WATCH | A special train carrying stranded passengers from Odisha's Balasore arrives at Howrah railway station in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/qfTZBlKlyP— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 6:42 AM GMT
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation in relation to the #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/QKIhB0tfU4— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 6:42 AM GMT
#WATCH | Latest aerial visuals from #BalasoreTrainAccident site— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
As per the latest information, the death toll stands at 238 in the collision between three trains pic.twitter.com/vARDj6EmGM
- 3 Jun 2023 6:40 AM GMT
Rescue operations have been completed, all trapped have been rescued. Repairing works of tracks begin.
- 3 Jun 2023 5:55 AM GMT
#BalasoreTrainAccident | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of the damage.— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
As per the latest information, the death toll stands at 238 in the collision between three trains. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/tVNQWSHDcJ
- 3 Jun 2023 5:46 AM GMT
#WATCH | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Balasore Medical College and Hospital #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/4AA6zM0MDY— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 5:43 AM GMT
Former Railway Minister & BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi speaks on #BalasoreTrainAccident; says "This is a great tragedy. Our heart really goes out to the bereaved families. I think the priority has to be to save as many lives as possible...This is not the time for politics. Nobody can do politics over dead bodies..."
- 3 Jun 2023 5:42 AM GMT
PM Narendra Modi will go to Odisha today. First, he will visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then he will visit the hospital in Cuttack: Sources
- 3 Jun 2023 5:41 AM GMT
#WATCH | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Balasore Medical College and Hospital #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/4AA6zM0MDY— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 5:41 AM GMT
As of now, more than 100 people have claimed ex-gratia payments. Counters for the same have been set up at three places-Balasore, Soro and Bahanaga Bazar...As of now 48 trains cancelled, 39 diverted and 10 short-terminated: Amitabh Sharma, Executive Director, Information Publication Railway Board