Odisha train derailment live: Modi arrives at site to take stock of situation
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
Also read: Odisha train tragedy: 18 trains cancelled, 7 diverted & 1 partially cancelled
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2023 11:01 AM GMT
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar condoles loss of lives in Odisha triple train tragedy.
VIDEO | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar condoles loss of lives in Odisha triple train tragedy. pic.twitter.com/lGG1dwiU9g— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 10:57 AM GMT
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets the injured people at a hospital in Soro, Balasore.
VIDEO | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets the injured people at a hospital in Soro, Balasore. #OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/5eCsqQo0uh— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 10:51 AM GMT
"The speed of the Coromandel Express was about 110-115 kmph, it was moving smoothly but suddenly the accident occurred & within a span of 30-40 seconds we see so many people injured, dead & cries of help everywhere," one of the passengers, Anubhav Das, who was onboard Coromandel Express recalls the moment when the Odisha train tragedy occurred.
- 3 Jun 2023 10:49 AM GMT
BJP MP Varun Gandhi expresses his grief over the Balasore train accident; urges MPs to donate a part of their one-month salary to the bereaved families to help them.
उड़ीसा की रेल दुर्घटना हृदय विदारक है!— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 3, 2023
जो परिवार इस हादसे से टूटे हैं हमें उनके साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़ा होना होगा।
मेरा सभी साथी सांसदों से निवेदन है कि हम सभी अपनी तनख्वाह का एक हिस्सा शोक संतप्त परिजनों के नाम कर उनकी मदद के लिए आगे आयें।
पहले उन्हें सहारा मिले, फिर न्याय।
- 3 Jun 2023 10:32 AM GMT
Modi arrives at the site of Balasore train tradegy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the site of the Balasore train accident to take stock of the situation. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan also inspect the site with him.
- 3 Jun 2023 10:29 AM GMT
The news of the terrible train accident is heart-rending. Such a terrible accident has never happened before. There is no information so far on the death of any Kannadiga. The railway ministry should say who made this mistake. We have sent our minister Santosh Lad to the accident spot. He will get the information and give further details. May the departed souls rest in peace: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- 3 Jun 2023 10:12 AM GMT
"Govt must give compensation to the kin of the dead and those who were injured in Balasore train accident and along with that, a court of inquiry must also be established to probe the reasons behind the accident," says Former Haryana CM and Congress leader BS Hooda.
- 3 Jun 2023 10:06 AM GMT
"Irrespective of the political parties, I request them to come forward & help...I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families...I have to ask many questions to our great PM & Railways Minister. They have to answer why such things are happening and who is responsible for this...but today we have to extend relief to the suffering people", says Congress president & former Railways Minister Mallikarjun Kharge.
- 3 Jun 2023 9:14 AM GMT
#WATCH | Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express-some of the coaches of which derailed after colliding with coaches of Coromandal Express in Odisha's Balasore, reaches Howrah railway station in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/2YtDw0bPIX— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 9:14 AM GMT
"Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India..," tweets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif