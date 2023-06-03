Odisha train accident live: Rescue op is more or less complete, says DG NDRF Atul Karwal
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 275 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Live Updates
- 4 Jun 2023 11:04 AM GMT
Bhadrak, Odisha | A special train has started its journey from Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar carrying the distressed passengers of the Odisha train accident. The train is only for distressed passengers...From Bhubaneswar the passengers will have to change the train: Station Manager… pic.twitter.com/Cpl8bzuwYa— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
- 4 Jun 2023 11:00 AM GMT
"The rescue operation is more or less complete. A total of 9 teams comprising around 300 rescuers are at the location right now," says DG NDRF Atul Karwal.
- 4 Jun 2023 10:50 AM GMT
“The accident took place as the ‘Kavach’ system wasn’t in place. The complete fault lies with the BJP government,” says Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.
- 4 Jun 2023 10:33 AM GMT
“On Feb 9, a senior Railway official wrote in a report that there is need to maintain the inter-locking system of signals but the government didn't take cognisance of the report,” claims Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil.
- 4 Jun 2023 10:25 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakhs each to those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh each to those who sustained minor injuries, in addition to the financial help extended by the Centre: CMO
- 4 Jun 2023 10:17 AM GMT
"Safety is the top priority for Railways. We are making sure that the evidence does not get tampered with and that any witness does not get affected. The driver of the train who sustained serious injuries said that the train moved forward only after it received a 'Green' signal. Neither did he jump any signal nor the train was overspeeding:," ssys Jaya Varma Sinha.
- 4 Jun 2023 10:13 AM GMT
Death toll in the Odisha train tragedy revised to 275 after factoring out some 'double countings'.
- 4 Jun 2023 10:00 AM GMT
"It's a big accident. This has happened due to negligence. Railways claim that safety is their priority but even after such a major accident, responsibility has not been fixed yet. Action should be taken against those responsible," says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.
- 4 Jun 2023 9:44 AM GMT
#WATCH | Odisha: Latest aerial visuals from #BalasoreTrainAccident site where restoration work is underway pic.twitter.com/9WPXhZ8SWi— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
- 4 Jun 2023 9:43 AM GMT
"Not NIA, Ministry of Home Affairs is assisting us," says Jaya Varma Sinha.