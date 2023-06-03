Odisha train accident live: Rly Min should take responsibility, says Cong
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 275 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Live Updates
- 4 Jun 2023 10:17 AM GMT
"Safety is the top priority for Railways. We are making sure that the evidence does not get tampered with and that any witness does not get affected. The driver of the train who sustained serious injuries said that the train moved forward only after it received a 'Green' signal. Neither did he jump any signal nor the train was overspeeding: Jaya Varma Sinha.
- 4 Jun 2023 10:13 AM GMT
Death toll in the Odisha train tragedy revised to 275 after factoring out some 'double countings'.
- 4 Jun 2023 10:00 AM GMT
"It's a big accident. This has happened due to negligence. Railways claim that safety is their priority but even after such a major accident, responsibility has not been fixed yet. Action should be taken against those responsible," says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.
- 4 Jun 2023 9:44 AM GMT
#WATCH | Odisha: Latest aerial visuals from #BalasoreTrainAccident site where restoration work is underway pic.twitter.com/9WPXhZ8SWi— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
- 4 Jun 2023 9:43 AM GMT
"Not NIA, Ministry of Home Affairs is assisting us," says Jaya Varma Sinha.
- 4 Jun 2023 9:40 AM GMT
"With restoration work underway, at least two railway lines are expected to be operational by 8pm today at the site. We expect that trains will start running at a low speed. Inquiry is underway, we are investigating all angles. Prima facie it appears to be an issue of signalling, but we cannot authenticate anything as of now: Jaya Varma Sinha.
- 4 Jun 2023 9:38 AM GMT
#WATCH | Sandeep Mathur, Principal Executive Director of Signalling and Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board explains the functioning of interlocking. pic.twitter.com/gQ1XuZbBv3— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
- 4 Jun 2023 9:37 AM GMT
"Our helpline number 139 is available. This is not a call centre number, our senior officers are answering the calls and we are trying to connect as many people as possible. The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses," says Jaya Varma Sinha.
- 4 Jun 2023 9:36 AM GMT
"In view of disruption of train services caused by #Bahanaga train tragedy, CM @Naveen_Odisha has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar & Cuttack. The entire cost will be borne from Chief Minister's Relief Fund and arrangement will continue till the restoration of normal train services in the Baleswar route," tweet from Odisha CMO read.
In view of disruption of train services caused by #Bahanaga train tragedy, CM @Naveen_Odisha has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar & Cuttack. The entire cost will be borne from Chief Minister's Relief Fund & arrangement will continue till restoration of…— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 4, 2023
- 4 Jun 2023 9:34 AM GMT
"The goods train did not get derailed. Since the goods train was carrying iron ores, the maximum damage of the impact was on Coromandel Express. This is the reason for a huge number of deaths and injuries. The derailed bogies of Coromandel Express came on the down line, and hit the last two bogies of Yashwantpur Express which was crossing at the speed of 126 km/h from down line," says Jaya Varma Sinha.