Odisha train accident live: Restoration work underway at Balasore

The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Jun 2023 2:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-04 05:34:16.0  )
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 288 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.

The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.

"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.

Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.

The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Live Updates

2023-06-03 02:15:11
  • 4 Jun 2023 5:29 AM GMT

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of dead, Rs 1 lakh for injured.

  • 4 Jun 2023 5:20 AM GMT

    "It is our responsibility to establish normalcy as early as possible. Restoration work is underway. Indian Railways is running free trains and logistic facilities are also being provided. The death toll has crossed 270. The inquiry for the cause is underway. We will take strict action against the persons responsible for this," says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • 4 Jun 2023 4:47 AM GMT

    "It has nothing to do with Kavach. The reason is not what Mamata Banerjee said yesterday. This incident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw further adds.


  • 4 Jun 2023 4:42 AM GMT

    The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on restoration, says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.


  • 4 Jun 2023 4:40 AM GMT

    "NDRF, ODRF, and Railway teams have worked all night for the identification of the deceased and restoration of tracks. Union Health Minister has reached Odisha, he will visit hospitals and take stock of the situation. Many trains have been cancelled and diverted. We are working on the restoration of the tracks," says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • 4 Jun 2023 4:35 AM GMT

    "The root cause of this accident has been identified. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

  • 4 Jun 2023 4:33 AM GMT

  • 4 Jun 2023 4:29 AM GMT

    "All arrangements are being made after the incident. I am not saying that efforts are not being made but all this is being done after the incident. If this kind of readiness would have been shown before the incident, something like this would not have happened," says Former MoS Railways and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

  • 4 Jun 2023 4:27 AM GMT

    Former MoS Railways and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reach Balasore.

  • 4 Jun 2023 4:25 AM GMT

    Triple train accident: Injured passengers recall their harrowing experience

Online Desk

