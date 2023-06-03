Odisha train accident live: 'Both tracks restored, train movement will begin from now'
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 275 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Live Updates
- 4 Jun 2023 5:41 PM GMT
"Both tracks have been restored. Within 51 hours the train movement has been normalised. Train movement will begin from now," Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
- 4 Jun 2023 5:38 PM GMT
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama offers condolences. He wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Saturday to tell him how deeply saddened he was to see reports of the tragic train collision that took place in Balasore.
- 4 Jun 2023 5:23 PM GMT
"The downline track is ready, major damages were in the upline track. In the next few hours, we are expecting to restore. All investigations will be done parallelly. The railway team is working continuously," says Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southeastern Railway.
- 4 Jun 2023 4:54 PM GMT
#OdishaTrainAccident | Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Odisha Pradeep Jena speaks on the revised death toll and restoration work which is currently underway in Balasore. pic.twitter.com/tKnkbbBzi5— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
- 4 Jun 2023 4:53 PM GMT
"Railways minister has recommended a CBI probe into Balasore train accident. Politics shouldn't be done at the moment, politicians must understand their responsibility," says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
- 4 Jun 2023 4:00 PM GMT
"All political parties must unite to help people," says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
- 4 Jun 2023 3:53 PM GMT
260 people, who were injured in Balasore train accident, undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Odisha, around 900 discharged: Health department officials
- 4 Jun 2023 3:01 PM GMT
"28 out of 127 people who had booked to travel by train were Tamils. Out of which 21 were found to be fine. Rest are also fine confirmed by people who are with them. This accident should not have happened, the Union Government should find out what caused this damage and take appropriate action," says Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
- 4 Jun 2023 2:57 PM GMT
"We inspected the hospital where people are getting treatment after the train accident. We got to know that no Tamilians were admitted at the hospital. None of the Tamil Nadu passengers lost their lives there as of now, all are safe, says Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
- 4 Jun 2023 2:18 PM GMT
Day after Lalu Prasad blamed Balasore triple train crash on 'negligence' of railways by Narendra Modi govt, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad rakes up 'scams' during RJD chief's tenure as rail minister.