Odisha train accident live: 'At least 2 rly lines expected to be operational by 8 pm'
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 275 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
- 4 Jun 2023 1:20 PM GMT
"Rescue was completed and restoration work is underway. Work-related to track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are being treated at hospitals," says Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
- 4 Jun 2023 1:07 PM GMT
We have decided that the Adani group will take responsibility for the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in the Odisha train accident, announces Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani.
- 4 Jun 2023 1:06 PM GMT
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Centre on Odisha train tragedy
"Those who (BJP led Central govt) can change history, can change any number. Instead of standing with people, they're abusing me, Nitishji, Laluji...How did a fire break out in a running train in Godhra (in 2002)?... So many people died, they should have atleast sought an apology", says Mamata Banerjee.Mamata Banerjee hits out at Centre on #OdishaTrainAccident
- 4 Jun 2023 1:02 PM GMT
UN chief António Guterres deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in a train accident in Odisha: UN Spokesperson
- 4 Jun 2023 12:59 PM GMT
Restoration work is underway at the site of the three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "Track linking of Up-line has been done at 1645 hrs. Overhead electrification work started." pic.twitter.com/h4mV9xvxfU
- 4 Jun 2023 12:57 PM GMT
"62 people from West Bengal died in this accident. 206 people are being treated in the state. 73 people from the state are admitted to various hospitals in Odisha. While 56 people from West Bengal have been discharged from the hospitals in Odisha. 182 people are yet to be identified, says Mamata Banerjee.
- 4 Jun 2023 12:55 PM GMT
"This is a very unfortunate incident. The day it happened, we sent 150 ambulances, 50 doctors, nurses, buses, and disaster management teams to the accident site. We are fully supporting the Odisha government," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
- 4 Jun 2023 12:34 PM GMT
#WATCH | Railway track trial underway at the site of Balasore train accident as restoration work is underway— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
As per Railway Board, at least two railway lines are expected to be operational by 8pm today.#Odisha pic.twitter.com/lNsc0Yt9YU
- 4 Jun 2023 12:28 PM GMT
Both Up and Down lines (leading to Bhubaneswar & Howrah respectively) have been repaired: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
- 4 Jun 2023 12:26 PM GMT
Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi over Odisha train accident
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says Prime Minster Narendra Modi was busy flagging off trains while not paying attention to railway safety, calls for fixing accountability of all posts from top to bottom to prevent such accidents.