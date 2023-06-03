Odisha train accident live: '260 injured undergoing treatment at hosps, around 900 discharged'
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 275 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Live Updates
- 4 Jun 2023 4:00 PM GMT
"All political parties must unite to help people," says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
- 4 Jun 2023 3:53 PM GMT
260 people, who were injured in Balasore train accident, undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Odisha, around 900 discharged: Health department officials
- 4 Jun 2023 3:01 PM GMT
"28 out of 127 people who had booked to travel by train were Tamils. Out of which 21 were found to be fine. Rest are also fine confirmed by people who are with them. This accident should not have happened, the Union Government should find out what caused this damage and take appropriate action," says Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
- 4 Jun 2023 2:57 PM GMT
"We inspected the hospital where people are getting treatment after the train accident. We got to know that no Tamilians were admitted at the hospital. None of the Tamil Nadu passengers lost their lives there as of now, all are safe, says Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
- 4 Jun 2023 2:18 PM GMT
Day after Lalu Prasad blamed Balasore triple train crash on 'negligence' of railways by Narendra Modi govt, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad rakes up 'scams' during RJD chief's tenure as rail minister.
- 4 Jun 2023 1:47 PM GMT
"Yesterday, there was a confusion created by the figure of 288 by Railway. So far, there have been 275 deaths, there are some cases which were double counted. The number of injuries are 1,175 and many of them have been discharged already. Now, less than 300 are in the hospital," says Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.
- 4 Jun 2023 1:46 PM GMT
Mamata asks whether the engines of Vande Bharat Express are fit for such trains after the Balasore train accident.
- 4 Jun 2023 1:45 PM GMT
#WATCH | Repairing work of overhead wiring underway at the site of #OdishaTrainAccident in Balasore after track restoration work was completed. pic.twitter.com/KS32Riq7e6— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
- 4 Jun 2023 1:45 PM GMT
#WATCH | Odisha: Drone visuals from the restoration work underway at the #BalasoreTrainAccident site. pic.twitter.com/bxqyMEzxCY— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
- 4 Jun 2023 1:43 PM GMT
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation with EAM S Jaishankar over the telephone expressing his support and sympathy for the Odisha train accident.