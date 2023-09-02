No word yet from Tamil Nadu on NEET coaching

CHENNAI: As the students from private institutions have already started preparing for the next NEET exams, the state government has not officially announced the conducting of free NEET coaching this year still. Usually the government’s free NEET coaching will begin between October and November every year.



With most of the government school Class 12 students unable to get trained for the NEET exam in private institutes, the School Education Department has started free coaching from 2018- 2019 when the AIADMK was in power.

Though the DMK government continues to oppose the common medical entrance exam, the free NEET coaching for the students was continued until last year through e-box online platform. Accordingly, physical classes were also conducted at the same time.

A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the state is planning to conduct free NEET coaching this year also. “But, there is no official agreement till now with training partners as it was done in previous years,” he added.

Stating that there were lot of enquiries from the government school students and parents with regard to the free coaching, the official said it was already discussed that this year NEET classes should be conducted physically so that student’s interaction with instructors will be clear.

Expressing hope that the state would conduct NEET coaching soon, he said that last year the high-level authorities in the Education Department had also discussed whether the NEET free training could also be conducted from Class 11 so that the students will get more exposure.

He said “it is anticipated that at least 25,000 students are expected to enroll for NEET training.”