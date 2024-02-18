Yemeni military official found dead in Cairo

CAIRO: The Yemeni embassy in Egypt announced on Sunday that a senior Yemeni military official was found dead in his apartment in Cairo.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Yemen to the Arab Republic of Egypt is following with great interest and concern the issue of the killing of Major General Hassan bin Jalal al-Obaidi, Director of the Military Industrialization Department in the Ministry of Defense, who was found murdered in his apartment in the Egyptian capital Cairo," said the Yemeni embassy in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that the embassy has assigned specialists to the field, communicated with all relevant security authorities in Egypt, and will follow up on investigations to reach the truth of the incident.

The embassy said it is following the results of the investigations and forensic autopsies, requesting all media outlets to be "accurate in everything published" and not to be drawn into rumors until the final results are released by the competent authorities.

Earlier in the day, Yemeni media outlets reported that al-Obaidi's body was found after being absent for two days.