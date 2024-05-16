Begin typing your search...

Xi says China hopes Europe will return to peace soon and China will play a constructive role

Putin's visit to Beijing comes as Moscow presses forward on a new offensive in Ukraine.

ByPTIPTI|16 May 2024 10:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-16 10:00:53.0  )

Chinese communist leader Xi Jinping 

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Thursday at a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin that China hopes Europe will return to peace and stability soon and that China will play a constructive role.

Putin's visit to Beijing comes as Moscow presses forward on a new offensive in Ukraine. China had issued a proposal for peace in Ukraine in 2023.

Xi Jinpingvladmir putinRussiaUkraineChina
PTI

