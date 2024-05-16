Begin typing your search...
Xi says China hopes Europe will return to peace soon and China will play a constructive role
BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Thursday at a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin that China hopes Europe will return to peace and stability soon and that China will play a constructive role.
Putin's visit to Beijing comes as Moscow presses forward on a new offensive in Ukraine. China had issued a proposal for peace in Ukraine in 2023.
