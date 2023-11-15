Xi arrives in San Francisco for talks with Biden, APEC meeting

SAN FRANCISCO: Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in San Francisco for a summit with US President Joe Biden, and to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

He was received by California Governor Gavin Newsom, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other US representatives at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi's upcoming talks with Biden are the first meeting between the two heads of state since their vis-a-vis sit-down in Bali, Indonesia, a year ago. During their Bali talks, the two leaders reached a series of important common understandings.

In the face of complex international landscapes and at a time when China-US relations are at a critical crossroads, Xi's trip to the US has drawn worldwide attention.

This year's APEC meetings are themed "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All".

APEC as a whole faces downside risks from inflation, debt, climate change, geoeconomic fragmentation, trade protectionism and geopolitical issues in spite of upside opportunities from tourism rebound, increased consumption and targeted fiscal support, according to the APEC Regional Trends Analysis report published on Sunday.

At last year's AEPC gathering in the Thai capital of Bangkok, Xi called for building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.