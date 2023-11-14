X takes action over 325K posts, 375K accounts for Israel-Hamas war violations

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk-run X on Tuesday said it has “actioned” over 325,000 pieces of content that violated its terms of service, including violent speech and hateful conduct, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

X, which now has over 500 million monthly active users, said that 3,000 accounts have been removed, including accounts connected to Hamas.

“Our escalations team has actioned over 25,000 pieces of content under our synthetic and manipulated media policy.

"We’ve also taken action – including suspension – on over 375,000 accounts as a result of our proactive investigations to protect authentic conversation regarding the conflict, including coordinated/inauthentic engagement, inauthentic accounts, duplicate content and trending topic/hashtag spam,” the social media platform informed.

In the first month of the conflict, Community Notes have been viewed well over a hundred million times, addressing topics from out-of-context videos to AI-generated media to claims about specific events.

“On average, people are 30 per cent less likely to agree with the substance of the original post after reading a note about it,” said X.

Notes are getting faster. They are now visible 1.5 to 3.5 hrs more quickly than a month ago.

“We have north of 200,000 contributors in 44 countries and are growing. That includes over 40,000 new contributors added from the beginning of the conflict,” X noted.

The company recently launched notes on new media types. When a note is added to a photo or video, it automatically shows on other posts with matching media.

“Because of this new feature, notes related to the Israel-Hamas conflict have been displayed on 10,000+ posts. This number grows automatically if the relevant images and video are re-used in new posts,” the company added.

In response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, X has proactively removed more than 100 publisher videos not suitable for monetization.

“We’ve updated our keyword blocklists with more than 1,000 terms related to the conflict, preventing ad targeting and adjacency on Timeline or Search placements. And we’ve implemented a change where Amplify Video campaigns from our content partners will only run in the Home Timeline,” the Musk-run company added.