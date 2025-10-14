Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces crisis of confidence: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reflected on the crying need for reforms in the UN, adding that the international body in its current form faces a crisis of confidence.

Speaking at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave hosted by the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh said, “We cannot fight today’s challenges with outdated multilateral structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence.”

“For today’s inter-connected world, we need a reformed multilateralism: That reflects today’s realities; gives voice to all stakeholders; addresses contemporary challenges; and focuses on human welfare,” he said.

The Defence Minister said, “India, historically as the largest UN peacekeeping contributing country, has the necessary credentials to impart training and develop interoperability between peacekeepers from friendly foreign countries to build the mutual understanding that is essential for mission success.”

He said under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India has developed cost-effective indigenous technologies that strengthen peacekeeping missions in the form of land mobility platforms, secure communications, surveillance systems, UAVs and medical support solutions.

He highlighted the Indian contribution to involving women peacekeepers. “India has been a pioneer in this domain. Our all-women Formed Police Unit deployed to Liberia in 2007 became a global symbol of empowerment. Their professionalism and compassion inspired a generation of Liberian women to join their national police.”

Today, Indian women officers serve in missions across South Sudan, Golan Heights and Lebanon, leading patrols, engaging with communities, and mentoring local women and youth, he said.