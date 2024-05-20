Begin typing your search...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling
Two London High Court judges granted Assange permission to appeal, having previously asked Washington to provide "satisfactory assurances" about free speech protections at any US trial.
LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday won a bid to appeal against a UK court ruling approving his extradition to the United States to face trial on espionage charges.

