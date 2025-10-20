"Well then, they're going to keep paying a lot of tariffs," Trump's tirade against India-Russian oil continues

WASHINGTON: Continuing his criticism over India's purchase of Russian oil, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that New Delhi would continue to keep paying tariffs until it halts its imports from Moscow.

Trump, during his gaggle with the Press on Air Force One, was asked about India's denial of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call with him.

"Well then, they're going to just keep paying a lot of tariffs if they said that, but I don't believe they said that. No, I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," he said.

Trump added, "But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that."

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that no phone call took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump the previous day. When asked about Trump's claim that India would stop buying Russian Oil, the Spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the two leaders had no phone call on Wednesday.

"On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders," he said.

Jaiswal said that the two leaders spoke on October 9, where Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan.

"Well, the telephone call happened between the Prime Minister and President Trump. It was a call where he also congratulated President Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan, and they also reviewed the progress in trade negotiations, and they also agreed to stay in touch. So this was the readout that was given post the telephone call. So, that is where it is," he said.

Talking about the energy sourcing, Jaiswal said that India's stance is as per the statement issued earlier in the day.

"I would again request all of you to look at the statement carefully. What we have had to say we have already said, and I would urge that you know you have a look at the statement, and you know all the issues, from as far as we are concerned, it is there for you to see how we approached the issue," he said.

Trump's remarks came in reference to the ongoing geopolitical pressure on countries to reduce their energy ties with Russia in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, which the West claims is fuelling Moscow's military operation in the region.

Earlier, India responded to comments made by Trump about PM Modi's assuring him to halt Russian oil purchases, stating that the country's energy sourcing is guided by its national interests and the need to protect Indian consumers.