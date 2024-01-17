We see India as extraordinary success story: Antony Blinken

DAVOS: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States sees India as an ‘extraordinary success story’ and added that India’s leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has benefited the relations of many ally countries.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Secretary Blinken mentioned that the India-US conversation always underscores the significance of democracy and human rights and the relations between the two countries have been established to a new level.

“We see an extraordinary success story and we see the remarkable achievements that Prime Minister Modi has achieved moving forward under his watch that have materially benefited and positively affected so many of the allies. We also see our relationship between our countries that is in a new place at a new level. That’s been a very deliberate effort by both the Prime Minister and President Biden. At the same time, a constant and regular part of our conversation is the conversation about democracy and about human rights,” Blinken said.

He added, “When President (Biden) took office, he wanted to make sure that we put back into our foreign policy. These fundamental concerns about democracy, about human rights and we done that. We do it in different ways in different places. Because of the nature of relationship, we have with the country, with the government, it’s part of very sustain, very real conversation and the conversation that we have off course produces positive change.”



Blinken also commented on the recent Taiwan presidential elections which made China furious and reaffirmed US support for the status quo of the island country.

He said, “We see a very powerful affirmation of democracy. We congratulated the people of Taiwan. Our fundamental interest is the peace and stability is maintained. The Taiwan strait that any differences between Beijing and Taiwan resolved peacefully. One of the hailmark of success of the relationship between the United states and china since the establishment of diplomatic relations has actually with the management of the Taiwan issue. The premium we have had in maintaining the status quo.”



The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum provides a platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to exchange ideas and perspectives on critical global issues.



As the discussions unfold, participants are keenly observing signals that may impact economic policies, financial markets, and broader trends shaping the global economy.

