Wagner chief Prigozhin buried privately in St Petersburg

ST PETERSBURG: Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner military group, was buried in private in his native Russian city St. Petersburg.

Prigozhin's press service said in a post on Telegram that the burial ceremony took place on Tuesday in a closed format, and those who wish to pay respect to him may visit the cemetery in St. Petersburg, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia's TASS news agency, citing sources, reported that in accordance with the wishes of Prigozhin's family, only his family members and close friends were invited to the funeral.

A Russian private jet crashed on August 23 in Russia's Tver Region en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, killing all 10 passengers and crew members on board. Prigozhin and some senior members of Wagner were among the victims. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.