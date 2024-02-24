Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also US: Antony Blinken

Begin typing your search...

US Secretary of state department Antony Blinken has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also Washington, NATO allies and free open international trade.

ByIANSIANS|24 Feb 2024 12:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-24 12:31:02.0  )
Antony Blinken (AP)

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of state department Antony Blinken has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also Washington, NATO allies and free open international trade.

On the second anniversary of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine, the US state department in a statement said: “The US has built a coalition of 50 countries, including all NATO members and the G7 in defence of the freedom of a sovereign democratic nation. Together, we will continue to impose costs on Putin’s Russia for its actions and ensure accountability for its crimes.”

Expressing solidarity with Kyiy, the US said it will continue to stand resolutely with the Ukrainian people in their defence of their homeland.

“Together, we will continue to impose costs on Putin’s Russia for its actions and ensure accountability for its crimes. We are imposing additional costs for Russia’s internal repression, the death of Aleksey Navalny, and the war against Ukraine,” it added.

