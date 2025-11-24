Vietnamese PM urges rebuilding homes for flood-hit residents

HANOI: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for accelerated efforts to repair and rebuild houses for residents affected by recent flooding in south-central localities, local media reported on Monday.

He ordered that the repair of damaged houses be completed before November 30, 2025.

The Prime Minister also instructed authorities to build new houses and provide resettlement for households whose homes collapsed, were swept away or suffered severe damage, with the work to be completed before January 31, 2026, Xinhua News Agency reported, quoting local daily Nhan Dan.

The death toll from the recent floods in Vietnam has risen to 91, with 11 people still unaccounted for, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

Economic losses were estimated at more than 13 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 493 million US dollars), according to the report.

Torrential rains and flooding have damaged 1,154 houses and more than 80,800 hectares of rice and other crops in the region.

Earlier, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for stepping up response measures to severe flooding and natural disasters in the central provinces.

The Vietnamese government has provided emergency aid worth 700 billion Vietnamese dong (about 26.6 million US dollars) to certain hard-hit regions for recovery efforts.

Last week, the Vietnam Railways Corporation halted 10 North-South passenger trains as heavy rains and flooding continued to disrupt operations across central Vietnam, especially Khanh Hoa province, local media reported on November 19.

The newly suspended services on November 19 included two trains between the capital city of Hanoi and the southern hub Ho Chi Minh City, and two others operating between Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

The rail operator already suspended six passenger trains on November 17 and November 18 due to severe weather conditions.