US with India in fight against terrorism: Deputy Secretary of State tells Indian delegation

WASHINGTON: The US stands strong with India in the fight against terrorism, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau told Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led all-party delegation here to convey India's stance on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The Indian delegation met Landau here on Friday as it wrapped up the crucial US leg of its multi-nation tour, briefing key interlocutors about Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

“The all-party parliamentary delegation led by Dr. @ShashiTharoor had a warm and candid conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Landau. The Indian delegation briefed him on the atrocities of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor,” the Indian Embassy said on X.

Landau, in a post on X, said it was a “GREAT” meeting with the Indian parliamentary representatives.

“I reaffirmed that the US stands strong with India in the fight against terrorism. We discussed the US-India strategic relationship, including expanding trade and commercial ties to foster growth and prosperity for both countries,” he said.

A statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Landau “reaffirmed the United States’ strong support of India in the fight against terrorism and the strategic partnership between the two countries".

The delegation discussed with Landau the importance of advancing key areas of the bilateral relationship, including expanding trade and commercial ties to foster economic growth and prosperity in both countries, according to the statement.

The embassy in a statement said that during the meeting with Landau, the delegation briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, discussed India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, and put forth India’s firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in all its forms.

“The deputy secretary reaffirmed the United States’ strong support for India in the fight against terrorism. The two sides also had a wide-ranging conversation on the importance of strengthening bilateral relationships through advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” it said.

The delegation also had a “productive meeting” with Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The delegation briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, discussed India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, and put forth India’s firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in all its forms, the embassy said on X.

The senator sympathised with the victims of repeated terror attacks in India, saying the US stood with India in the fight against terrorism, and expressed support for New Delhi's right to defend itself.

Tharoor also spoke over the phone with Senator Cory Booker, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and described the conversation as “warm and productive”.

He briefed Booker on the “monstrous” terror attack in Pahalgam and outlined the repeated provocations of terrorism emanating from across the border, laid out the details of Operation Sindoor, and emphasised India’s firm resolve in countering any future acts of terrorism.

“Senator Booker unequivocally condemned terrorism and expressed sympathies with the victims. The conversation also touched upon broader themes in the India-US strategic partnership, which enjoys robust support,” Tharoor said, adding that he hopes to meet Booker “Next time in person”.

Apart from Tharoor, the delegation comprises MPs Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and India’s former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

Several prominent American lawmakers and congressmen, as well as policy experts, attended a special reception hosted by the Indian Embassy on Thursday night and interacted with the delegation.