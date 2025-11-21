Us to sell Excalibur, Javelin missiles to India

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: The US has approved the sale of Excalibur guided artillery projectiles, Javelin anti-tank missile system and related equipment worth nearly $93 million to India, saying it will improve the country’s capability to strengthen its defence and deter regional threats.

The proposed sale would be India’s first major purchase of US defence equipment after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent in August for the country’s purchases of Russian oil.