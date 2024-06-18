US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during President Biden's California visit

LOS ANGELES: A Secret Service agent was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in California over the weekend, coinciding with President Joe Biden's presence in the state for a high-profile fundraiser in Los Angeles, according to local law enforcement, Fox News reported.

The incident occurred late Saturday evening at approximately 9:30 pm local time in the Tustin Fields 1 residential community, as confirmed by the Tustin Police Department.

Upon receiving a report of a possible robbery, officers swiftly responded to the scene.

Authorities determined that the victim of the robbery was a member of the Secret Service, and it was reported that his belongings were forcibly taken at gunpoint during the altercation. The situation escalated to the point where an agent-involved shooting took place, although it remains unclear whether the suspect(s) sustained injuries, according to Fox News.

Efforts to locate the suspect(s) proved unsuccessful initially, though some of the victim's possessions were recovered in the vicinity. An ongoing investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

Law enforcement officials have released details about a vehicle of interest believed to be involved--a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or a similar model--that was observed leaving the scene following the incident.

Despite the alarming nature of the robbery, authorities have assured the public that there is currently no known threat to public safety.

The Tustin Police Department has issued a public appeal for assistance in identifying the perpetrator(s) involved in the robbery. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the department at 714-573-3372, as reported by Fox News.

Meanwhile, President Biden was engaged in a significant campaign fundraiser event in Los Angeles on the same evening.

The gala, held at the Peacock Theater, attracted a notable lineup of celebrities including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbra Streisand.

The event reportedly raised more than USD 30 million for the Biden campaign, underscoring its high-profile nature and fundraising success. Tickets for the fundraiser ranged widely in price, from USD 250 for basic admission to half a million dollars for exclusive perks such as personal photos with Biden and former President Obama, along with invitations to an exclusive after-party.

This event follows a recent record-setting fundraiser organised by CBS' Stephen Colbert, which garnered USD 26 million in support of President Biden's campaign earlier this year, Fox News reported.

