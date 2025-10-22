US President Trump dials Modi; extends Diwali greetings

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump extended Diwali greetings in a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expected both India and the US to continue to "illuminate" the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.

The phone conversation, initiated by the US president, came days after he claimed that PM Modi told him that India will stop buying Russian crude oil. Following Trump's comments, India suggested that there was no such conversation.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," Modi said on X.

Official sources said Pakistan was not discussed during the phone conversation.

It was the third publicly known phone call between Modi and Trump since September 16 that came amid continuing strains in India-US relations over Washington slapping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian oil.

On Tuesday night, Trump hosted a Diwali celebration that was attended by Indian ambassador to US Vinay Kwatra and several prominent Indian-origin business leaders.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Trump repeated his claim that India will not buy crude oil from Russia.

The US president also described PM Modi as a "great leader" and a "friend" besides referring to his trade-focused diplomacy to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable"

Two weeks back, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met PM Modi in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, Gor said the US "values" its relationship with India.

Gor was in New Delhi amid continuing strains in bilateral relations.

The Ambassador-designate also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before meeting PM Modi.