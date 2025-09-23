US politician sparks row over remarks on Hindu God Hanuman, faces backlash

HOUSTON: A US politician has sparked a controversy by describing Hindu God Hanuman as "false" and declaring America to be a "Christian nation", drawing sharp criticism from the community members and internet users.

Sharing a video of a 90-ft bronze statue of Hanuman located in Texas, Republican leader Alexander Duncan posted on social media last week, “Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation!”

His remarks prompted a strong response from the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), which called out the Texas Republican Senate candidate and demanded action against him for what it described as anti-Hindu hate.

Tagging the official X handle of the Republican Party of Texas, the foundation wrote, "Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination - displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate - not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment’s Establishment Clause?"

The Hanuman statue, also known as the Statue of Union, is located at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land. It is North America's tallest Hanuman statue.

Duncan's remarks also drew widespread criticism from internet users.

One user wrote, "Just because you’re not Hindu, doesn’t make it false. The Vedas were written almost 2000 years before Jesus walked the earth and are extraordinary texts. And there’s obvious influences on Christianity...so it would be wise to honour and research the ‘religion’ that predates and influences yours."

Another internet user said a statue doesn't count as "forcing their religion" on anyone.

"We may be a Christian MAJORITY nation but, if you try to claim that other beliefs are not allowed here, then you are advocating a theocracy which is antithetical to American values," the user posted on X.

The Texas GOP has not yet commented on the controversy.