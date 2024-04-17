Begin typing your search...

US NSA’s visit to India postponed yet again

It was the second time this year that he deferred his trip to India.

ByAgenciesAgencies|16 April 2024 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-16 23:00:51.0  )
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan postponed his India visit this week in view of the evolving situation in West Asia.

The senior official was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with NSA Ajit Doval on the progress in implementation of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), besides other issues.

