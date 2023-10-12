US Navy aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower headed to the Mediterranean: White House

WASHINGTON, DC : US Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier and her strike group is heading to the Mediterranean, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Kirby stated that there is no operational decision taken regarding the deployment of the second US aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean. However, he noted that the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier was heading in that direction.

John Kirby said, "I would also note that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and her strike group will be departing on a prescheduled, long-scheduled deployment to the European Command area of responsibility. They'll start that deployment in the coming week or so.They will be going initially across the Atlantic and into the Mediterranean, where they will be available if needed." "No decisions have been made. I've seen some press reporting out there that we've already made some kind of final decision that a second carrier is going to be placed in the Eastern Mediterranean. No operational decisions like that have been made, but she will be heading in that direction, her ships will be with her, and she certainly will be an available asset if needed," he added.

It is the second US aircraft carrier headed to the Mediterranean as the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and her strike group have now arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Kirby said, "As you also know, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and her strike group are now in the Eastern Mediterranean. They arrived yesterday. They are there for deterrence purposes to make it clear to any would-be actor, organization, group, terrorist network, nation-state, anybody who thinks that, with hostile intent towards Israel, that this is the time to widen and expand the conflict that we will take our national security interests seriously."

Asked about reports regarding the USS George Washington and the HMS Prince of Wales being readied for deployment, he said, "I don't know of any plans for them to be readied. Again, I'd refer you to the Defence Department to speak to other units. Again, I want to remind. The Eisenhower is preparing for a long-scheduled deployment to the region. And I don't have any operational decisions to speak to. "I just thought it was important to put that into some context, because I saw some reporting yesterday that seemed to suggest it was a definite decision that she was going to join the Ford. That could happen, I don't know, but she will be deploying into the Mediterranean and will be an available asset, as well as her escort vessels," he added.

In a press release on Wednesday, US Central Command said that the forces in the area include the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78), with its 8 squadrons of attack and support aircraft, and the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

"The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation," General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander, US Central Command said in a press release.

On October 11, US President Joe Biden again spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing war with Hamas. The two leaders agreed to stay in regular touch in the face of an appalling assault by Hamas terrorists.

Earlier, Biden had condemned the Hamas attack on Israel. "Following a briefing with their national security team, President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel this morning to discuss ongoing US support for Israel as Israel defends itself and protects its people.

The leaders agreed to stay in regular contact in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists," the White House said in a statement.

According to the latest updates in the Israel counter-offensive against Hamas, The Israeli Air Force said that the Israeli Defence Forces is now launching an extensive attack on many centres of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "The IDF is now launching an extensive attack on many centres of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, more details below."