US military announces detention of ISIS leader during operation in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON ; The US military announced the detention of an ISIS leader and the death of two operatives of the terror group during Defeat ISIS (D-ISIS) operations in Iraq and Syria.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces supported six D-ISIS operations, five in Iraq and one in Syria, resulting in the two ISIS operatives killed, two detained, including an ISIS leader, and the recovery of multiple weapons. The operations served to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to reconstitute, plan, organise, and conduct attacks against civilians and US and partner forces in the region," said US CENTCOM in a statement on X on Thursday.

According to the statement, the US CENTCOM forces supported partner forces in operations in Iraq and Syria from May 21-27 in support of the ongoing D-ISIS campaign.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, enabled by US CENTCOM, conducted a D-ISIS operation near Deir ez-Zur from May 21-22, resulting in the capture of an ISIS operative.

Additionally, the Iraqi forces, enabled by USCENTCOM, conducted D-ISIS operations in northern Iraq, within the Salah al-Din Governorate, Kirkuk Governorate, and Al-Fallujah, from May 21-27, resulting in the clearance and destruction of multiple locations.

The operation led to the confiscation of small arms weapons and munitions, and the recovery of material for further exploitation, while two ISIS operatives were killed in action, and an ISIS leader was captured

"The US and members of the multinational Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) maintain our ongoing commitment to the fight against ISIS," stated US CENTCOM.

"Operations like these underscore the commitment of USCENTCOM, along with our allies and partners, to the enduring defeat of ISIS in the region," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, US CENTCOM Commander.

In 2014, ISIS declared a "caliphate" after it captured several parts of Iraq and Syria.

Later in late 2017, the Iraqi forces, with the support of international partners, defeated ISIS, which then lost its last territory in Syria two years later.