US leaders condemn shooting at Trump's rally: VP Harris, former President Obama call for unity

WASHINGTON: The shooting incident at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday has drawn strong condemnation from several prominent leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama. Harris described the incident as "abhorrent" and said that such violence has no place in the US.

Shortly after the shooting, the US Vice President shared a post on X, saying, "I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump's event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured." "We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," she said. Harris also expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service for their swift response. "We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action," she said, adding that "violence such as this has no place in our nation." "We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence," the US Vice President said. The gunfire incident, which comes months before the 2024 US presidential elections, disrupted Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, as reported by CBS News. Trump was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents and taken away in a motorcade. In the videos that went viral on social media, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear. Former US President Barack Obama also condemned the incident, saying that there is "absolutely no place for political violence" in the US. "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics," Obama shared in a post on X. "Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery," he added. President Joe Biden responded to Saturday's shooting at the Trump rally, which killed at least one spectator and left the shooter dead as well. "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," Biden wrote on X. "There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he further said. Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, too, condemned the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday. "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society," Pelosi said in a post on X. "I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed," the former House Speaker added. Former US President George W. Bush said he is "grateful" that Donald Trump is safe. "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response," Bush said in his statement, according to CNN. The New York City Police Department is strengthening its presence at Trump Tower and other critical places as a precautionary measure following former President Donald Trump's injury at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as reported by CNN. According to a representative for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the mayor has been informed about the event. The NYPD will also strengthen security at 40 Wall Street, Foley Square, and City Hall. Even though Trump rarely visits his former residence, the NYPD is already keeping an eye on Trump Tower in Manhattan. Trump Tower has long been a gathering point for former President Trump's fans and opponents. US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that protective measures have been implemented and the incident is now under active investigation. Guglielmi confirmed that Trump is safe and more information will be released as it becomes available. "An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe," Guglielmi wrote in a post on X. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," he added. One of the attendees succumbed after receiving a bullet injury during the shooting at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, CNN reported, citing Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger. The shooter was also killed by the Secret Service, CNN reported, citing a Secret Service source. The district attorney also stated that Trump, who appeared to have sustained an injury to his ear in the shooting, would be fine and was promptly escorted by the US Secret Service. Another spectator at the rally is in serious condition.