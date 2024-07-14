US: Gunman who shot Donald Trump at Pennsylvania rally identified

WASHINGTON: The shooter who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Cooks, New York Post reported, citing sources. Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired shots, one of which grazed Trump in the ear at an outdoor rally in Butler. Thomas Matthew Cooks was planted on the roof of a manufacturing plant located over 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

The US Secret Service snipers shot him and an AR-style rifle was later recovered. Bethel Park is a village 40 miles south of where Trump's rally was held in Butler. Crooks' motive behind firing on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is unclear. Donald Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage, The Hill reported. The Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face. He raised his fist towards the crowd as he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel. According to the US Secret Service's statement, one spectator was killed and another was critically injured and the incident is being investigated. Hours after the shooting, Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said former President Donald Trump has left the Butler area following the shooting in a rally on Saturday (local time). In a statement posted on X, Shapiro stated, "Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area. Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the two victims who are being treated at this time." He expressed gratitude to the law enforcement officers who responded to the incident, protected Trump and worked to bring the situation under control. He stated that the enforcement officials will continue to lead the investigation into the shooting of Trump. In the post on X, he further said, "I am grateful for all law enforcement who responded, protected the former president, and worked to bring the situation under control. Federal law enforcement officials will continue to lead on the investigation into the shooting of former President Trump. Pennsylvania State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting of the other victims." "I have been in regular communication with law enforcement on the ground in Pennsylvania and have spoken with President Biden who offered his full support. As we wait to learn more from the investigations, I am mindful of just how painful and shocking this event is to so many of our fellow Pennsylvanians. I respectfully ask that we treat our fellow Americans with respect and join together to universally condemn the unacceptable violence we witnessed earlier today in Butler," he added. While sharing the US Secret Service's statement on X, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, stated, "Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy." In a statement, US Secret Service stated, "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., at the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased." "US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation," it added. US President Joe Biden condemned the violent attack on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (local time), saying that "there is no place in America for this kind of violence." Speaking from Delaware, Biden described the attack as "sick" and emphasised the need for unity to prevent such incidents."It's sick; it's one of the reasons we have to unite this country," he continued, adding, "We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this; we cannot condone this." Shortly after the shooting, the US Vice President shared a post on X, saying, "I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump's event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured." "We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," she said. Harris also expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service for their swift response. "We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action," she said, adding that "violence such as this has no place in our nation." "We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence," the US Vice President said.