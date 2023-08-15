US extends wishes to India on its 77th Independence Day

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended wishes to the people of India on its 77th Independence Day. He stated that India and US have a "strong bond" as the two nations work together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient. "On behalf of the United States of America, we send our warmest wishes to the people of India as they commemorate 76 years of independence this August 15. On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together," Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Antony Blinken noted that the relationship between India and US has grown "deeper" and it has become "more expansive than ever." He said that the US stands with India in the shared commitment to tackle the most pressing challenges to ensure the peace and prosperity of people.

"This last year has shown that the US-India relationship is deeper and more expansive than ever. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we’ve created a strong bond between our nations, a bond that grows ever closer as we work together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable, and resilient," Antony Blinken said. "On behalf of the American people, I extend to the people of India best wishes on this important day. We stand with you in our shared commitment to tackling the most pressing global challenges to ensure the peace and prosperity of our peoples," he added.

With the nation echoing with zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hoisted the tricolour at his residence in New Delhi. Various iconic buildings and monuments in India have been illuminated in the Tricolours lights on Independence Day. Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate were light-up as the city soaks in Independence Day fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in marking its 77th Independence Day as the grand stage is all set for celebrations on Tuesday at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.

As per a release by the Ministry of Defence issued on Sunday, PM Modi will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.